New Music Friday: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Madonna, Sophie B. Hawkins and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Taylor Swift gave fans an early Valentine’s Day gift by releasing the Felix Jaehn remix of “Lavender Haze.” So, if you’ve been wishing for a dance club version of this song, Taylor heard you loud and clear.

Beyoncé is also giving fans an early V-Day gift in the form of a remix — she released a smooth new twist on her viral song “Cuff It — Wetter Remix.” She used that song to soundtrack a video celebrating her multiple Grammy wins.

Conversely, Lauren Spencer-Smith is not feeling the love with her new song, “Best Friend Breakup,” which is about two besties having a falling out and struggling with the conflicting emotions that come with it. Lauren will sing it live for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Valentine’s Day.

﻿Madonna﻿ teamed with Canadian DJ ﻿BLOND:ISH for a new remix on her 2005 hit “Sorry.” The remix pitches down Madge’s signature vocals and amps up the thumping, house beat. The release comes shortly after Madonna announced her Celebration Tour, which will see her performing songs from her extensive catalogue.

﻿Sophie B. Hawkins﻿ released “Better Off Without You,” which is a continuation of a popular song of hers from 1992. “I used to think ‘Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover,’ but now I realize I’m ‘Better Off Without You,'” she said in a cheeky statement.









