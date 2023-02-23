AD
Buck Country Music News

“Next Thing You Know,” Jordan Davis will be a daddy again

todayFebruary 23, 2023

“Next Thing You Know” is much more than just a new single for Jordan Davis.

On Thursday, he used the song about the progression of a relationship to announce he and his wife, Kristen, are expecting their third child. 

“Next thing you know, you got a baby coming in June,” Jordan sings in a new video on his socials, as he affectionately touches his wife’s tummy.

“She got knocked up. Baby #3 coming,” he adds. “Is that the way we’re saying it babe? You got knocked up?”

“I think we can find a better way to say that,” Kristen responds.

“We’re pregnant, again!” he acquiesces.

The Davis’ new addition will join 3-year-old big sister Eloise and Locklan, who’ll be two in September. Jordan and Kristen tied the knot in 2017.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

