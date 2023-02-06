AD
Mike FM Music News

Niall Horan and Liam Payne congratulate Harry Styles on winning Album of the Year Grammy

todayFebruary 6, 2023

Francis Specker/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Harry Styles is probably still soaking in the fact he won this year’s Album of the Year Grammy, and his former One Direction buddies are piling on the congratulations.

Harry beat out the likes of BeyoncéABBAAdeleBad BunnyColdplay and more for the prestigious trophy, which is something Liam Payne appears particularly proud of.

Sharing a black-and-white snap of Harry accepting his award to Instagram, Liam wrote, “Wow… this image is really something to wake up to and when you write music like you do Harry you deserve every millisecond of that moment looking down smiling at the trophy you’ve earned. God bless you brother congratulations.”

Niall Horan also celebrated Harry’s win and shared a snapshot of his television, which was playing the moment Harry was announced as the big winner. “Very proud” he wrote and tagged his former bandmate.

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have not yet reacted to Harry’s win. Coincidentally, Harry has yet to issue a social media statement about his multiple Grammy wins.  

In addition to Album of the Year, Harry’s House won Best Pop Vocal Album. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

