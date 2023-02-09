AD
Mike FM Music News

Nick Lachey says he’s “recovering” after Cincinnati Bengals failed to make it to the Super Bowl

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Beaches Resorts

The Super Bowl is this Sunday and ﻿Nick Lachey﻿ is shaking off the disappointment that his team, the Cincinnati Bengals, didn’t make it to the big game this year.

His team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, who will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. When ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿ asked the ﻿98 Degrees ﻿singer about his feelings over the Bengals’ loss, he replied, “We’re recovering, we’re recovering.”

The singer is already looking ahead to 2024, saying, “It was a tough night, but I’m past it. Now, next year!”

While Nick is feeling good, he and wife Vanessa Lachey‘s 10-year-old son, Camden, is a little down in the dumps because, like his dad, he’s a Bengals fan.

“It was a hard Sunday in the Lachey home,” Vanessa revealed.

Vanessa said their son cried when the Chiefs overtook the Bengals and secured a trip to the Super Bowl. So, she jokingly took her frustration out on Nick. 

“I said, ‘You did this! You did this to our son,’ and [Camden] just kept going, ‘Why? Why?'” she said. However, she isn’t too upset, adding, “It’s really amazing for Nick to be able to share this with his son. It’s like his dream to share the love of football and the love of the Bengals.”

Super Bowl LVII will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, February 12. The game will air on FOX.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

