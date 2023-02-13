AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

No loops or click tracks: Chase Rice travels back to 2010 for ‘I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell’

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

In spite of its ironic title, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to HellChase Rice says his new album is “the most vulnerable [he’s] ever been.”

To get to the heart, the North Carolina native got back to basics.

“First and foremost, the way we recorded, it’s different,” he tells ABC Audio. “The way I wrote the songs … all on acoustic guitars. There’s no tracks on this record that I wrote to. … It kinda feels like 2010 again for me.”

Chase had a hand in writing all of the album’s 13 songs, including penning three by himself. And just like he didn’t write to prerecorded loops, he also decided to forego using “click tracks” — a common way to keep a song in perfect time. 

“The speed of the song is based off of the human feel and however much slow or fast we felt like playing it that take,” he explains. “And so that’s the first thing I think people are gonna feel and hear.”

“The way we recorded it was different, where we found the right keys, we got in there with a studio band in my house, which we’ve never done before,” he points out. “The way I’m singing is different just because, like I said, we found the right keys for each song. I’m not screaming. I sang way too high on a lot of these songs in the past.” 

The album’s cover is a photo of his late father, Daniel Rice.

Next up, Chase makes a Valentine’s Day stop at the Grand Ole Opry before hitting the road on his Way Down Yonder Tour. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-moody-blues’-john-lodge-on-the-late-graeme-edge’s-support-for-his-‘days-of-future-passed’-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge on the late Graeme Edge’s support for his ‘Days of Future Passed’ tour

Decca Music Group The Moody Blues’ John Lodge is set to kick off a new tour this month in which he’ll perform the band’s sophomore album, Days of Future Passed, in its entirety. And it will feature a very special moment for fans: the late Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge will appear in a video clip. John says Graeme’s contribution was something he was eager to make happen. “I went to see Graeme and I said, 'I’m thinking about […]

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%