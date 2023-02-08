NWCA Ranks Austin Cooley 13th in the Nation

What do Soundgarden & Rage Against the Machine have to do to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?
While their contemporaries Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Radiohead and Nine Inch Nails are already in, Soundgarden and Rage Against the Machine still haven't been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This could finally be their year, though, as both the "Black Hole Sun" and the "Killing in the Name" rockers are among the 2023 nominees to be inducted. Speaking with ABC Audio, Jason Hanley, Rock Hall's vice president of education and visitor engagement, says, "Clearly, both […]