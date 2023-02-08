NWCA Ranks Austin Cooley 13th in the Nation

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: In the latest NWCA Division III Men’s Coaches Rankings, Austin Cooley of Schreiner Men’s Wrestling received a ranking of #13 in the nation among all wrestlers in the 197 weight class.

Cooley has seen a very strong start to his freshman season in which he most recently took home first place in his weight class (197) at the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

With this national ranking being another line on his already impressive resume, the freshman from Allen, Texas, is certainly off to an exciting start in his young wrestling career at Schreiner University.

