AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates her 20th birthday

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands

Olivia Rodrigo is no longer a teenage singing sensation. She turned the big 2-0 on Monday, February 20, and celebrated her birthday in style.

The singer shared an image of her wearing sunglasses in a recording studio and captioned it, “2day is my last day of being a teenage dirtbag.”

She then shared an image of her laughing before a simple, cream-colored cake at what appears to be a restaurant. The confection was embossed with “Happy Birthday” in purple and had two candles stuck in it.

“20 year old girrrrrlllllll,” Olivia wrote.

The singer also shared birthday wishes from friends, such as The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae, by adding their shoutouts to her Instagram Story.  

LAROI shared a candid snap of the two sticking out their tongues and wrote, “happy birthday queeeeeeeeeeeeeen. so grateful for u. love u!!!!!!!” As for Tate, she shared a snap of them at what appears to be the 2022 American Music Awards and wrote, “happy birthday to the best girl eva. I love u to pieces.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

miley-cyrus’-“flowers”-tops-‘﻿billboard’-﻿hot-100-for-fifth-straight-week
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” tops ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100 for fifth straight week

Columbia Records Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for a fifth straight week and extended its record as her longest-running #1 song. The song debuted on the top of the chart after it was released last month. As of this week, it's the most-heard song on radio stations across the country. The outlet estimates the song made 85.8 million airplay audience impressions over the past week. It is also the Hot […]

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%