On This Day – February 10, 1978: Van Halen release their self-titled debut album

On This Day, February 10, 1978…

Van Halen released their self-titled debut album, which peaked at number 19 on the Billboard 200 Album charts.

The album featured such future classics as “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love,” “Janie’s Cryin’,” the instrumental “Eruption,” and a cover of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.”

Van Halen, which features the band’s original frontman, David Lee Roth, went on to become a huge commercial success for the future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, selling more than 10 million copies in the U.S. to earn a Diamond certification from the RIAA, one of two the band received. The other was for their sixth studio album, 1984.