AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day – February 10, 1978: Van Halen release their self-titled debut album

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, February 10, 1978… 

Van Halen released their self-titled debut album, which peaked at number 19 on the Billboard 200 Album charts.

The album featured such future classics as “Runnin’ with the Devil,” “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love,” “Janie’s Cryin’,” the instrumental “Eruption,” and a cover of The Kinks’ “You Really Got Me.” 

Van Halen, which features the band’s original frontman, David Lee Roth, went on to become a huge commercial success for the future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, selling more than 10 million copies in the U.S. to earn a Diamond certification from the RIAA, one of two the band received. The other was for their sixth studio album, 1984.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

queen-the-greatest-live-episode-four-gives-sneak-peek-at-sound-check
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Queen The Greatest Live episode four gives sneak peek at sound check

Queen Production Ltd. Queen is back with the latest edition of their YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live. This week the band wraps up their look at the rehearsal process, sharing footage of Brian May and Roger Taylor at soundcheck for a 2012 concert in Kyiv, Ukraine. The rare and unseen footage gives fans a peak at the important few hours the band has at the venue before the show, revealing how they use that time to make […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%