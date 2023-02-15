AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day – February 15, 1975: Rush released their sophomore album, ‘Fly By Night’

todayFebruary 15, 2023

On This Day, February 15, 1975…

Rush released their sophomore album Fly By Night. It was the Canadian rockers’ first recording with drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.

The album marked the beginning of Rush’s eventual shift from blues-based hard rock to progressive rock inspired by science fiction, fantasy and philosophy. 

Fly By Night peaked at number nine on the Canadian charts but only made it to 113 on the Billboard 200. Rush released two singles from the record: the title track, which landed at 88 on the U.S. singles chart, and “Making Memories,” which didn’t chart. 

Rush’s Geddy LeeAlex Lifeson and Peart went on to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Neil Peart passed away from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in January 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

