AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On This Day – February 17, 1976: The Eagles released ‘Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)’

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

On This Day, February 17, 1976…

The Eagles released the compilation album Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975), featuring songs from their first four albums, including “Take it Easy,” “Lyin’ Eyes,” “Desperado,” “Take it to the Limit” and others.

The album peaked at number one on the Billboard Album charts and stayed there for five weeks. It went on to spend over 230 weeks on the album chart.

Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) was the first album to receive a Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America, and was eventually certified 38 times Platinum. In 2017 the album was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘queen-the-greatest-live’-episode-five-delves-into-the-art-of-the-opening-number
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

‘Queen The Greatest Live’ episode five delves into the art of the opening number

Queen Production Ltd. Queen is giving fans yet another peek behind the scenes with the latest episode of their weekly YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live. This week they explore the decisions that go into picking opening numbers for a show. “The audience want to be blown away at first,” Roger Taylor shares in the clip. “We used to say blind them, deafen them, and then calm down a bit after 20 minutes. You really want […]

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%