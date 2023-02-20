AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Rev Rock Report

On This Day – February 20, 1982: Pat Benatar married guitarist Neil Giraldo

todayFebruary 20, 2023

Background
On This Day, February 20, 1982 …

Pat Benatar married her guitarist and songwriting partner, Neil Giraldo, which went on to become a rock ‘n’ roll marriage that has lasted over 40 years.

The couple met in 1978 shortly after Benatar signed her first record deal, and they went on to create hit songs together like “Heartbreaker” and the top five hits “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” “Love Is A Battlefield” and “We Belong.”

The couple are parents to two daughters, Haley and Hana Giraldo, and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

They continue to perform together and will kick off a new North American tour in April. They are also set to open select dates on Pink‘s Summer Carnival tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

