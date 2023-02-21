AD
On This Day – February 21, 1990: Bonnie Raitt wins four Grammys, including Album of the Year for ‘Nick of Time’

February 21, 2023


On This Day, February 21, 1990…

At the 32 annual Grammy Awards, Bonnie Raitt took home four awards including Album of the Year for Nick of Time. 

She also won for Best Pop Vocal Performance Female and Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female for the album’s title track as well as Best Traditional Blues Recording for her Johnny Lee Hooker collaboration “I’m in the Mood.” 

In total, Raitt has now won 13 Grammy Awards from 30 nominations. She was also honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.






