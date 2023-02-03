AD
Rev Rock Report

On This Day – February 3, 2008: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers headline the Super Bowl halftime show

todayFebruary 3, 2023

On This Day February 3, 2008…

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl XLII in Phoenix, Arizona, which saw the New York Giants take on the New England Patriots. 

In just over three minutes, the band rocked crowd at University of Phoenix Stadium with a set that included such classics as “American Girl,” “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’,” and “Runnin’ Down a Dream.” The show was a warmup to the band’s world tour, which kicked off later that year.

The Giants won the game 17 to 14.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

