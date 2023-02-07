On This Day – February 7, 1976: Paul Simon lands first solo number one with “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover”

On This Day – February 7, 1976

Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” hit number one on the U.S. singles chart, his first and only number one as a solo artist. It spent three weeks at the top of the chart and also topped the Adult Contemporary charts for two weeks.

The tune was his second single from Simon’s fourth studio album, Still Crazy After All These Years, and featured background vocals by Patti Austin, Valerie Simpson and Phoebe Snow.

“50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” went on to be certified gold by the RIAA for sales of over one million copies.