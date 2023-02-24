AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

On war’s one-year anniversary, Elton John announces new donation to help Ukrainians living with HIV

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Back in 2007, Elton John told a crowd of 300,000 fans in Kyiv, Ukraine, that he would help them end their AIDS crisis. Once again, he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

In a new op-ed for The Guardian, Elton writes, “The promise I made from a Kyiv stage still stands more than ever: I’ll be there for the people of Ukraine. I said I would do everything to help and renew that pledge today.”

Elton says his AIDS Foundation is providing new funding to make sure progress isn’t being lost in “Ukraine’s impressive advances in ending its HIV epidemic.” And there is progress: Since 2007, AIDS-related deaths in Ukraine fell by 81% and infections decreased by more than half.

Elton explains that since the war started, his foundation has awarded more than $1 million to community organizations across Ukraine. However, he notes, “This support keeps people alive, but it isn’t enough. Which is why now, on the anniversary of the invasion, I am announcing new funding. We want to ensure the efforts of the past decade and a half have not been in vain.”

Specifically, Elton’s foundation is now donating $125,000 to UNITED24, the country’s official fundraising platform, to buy 10 biochemistry analyzers for use in the care and treatment of Ukrainians living with HIV.

Elton concludes, “I do not know when, if ever, I will stand on a stage in Ukraine again, but my promise still stands: I will do everything I can, wherever I can, to fight for the agency and health of people at risk of HIV, all in the hope that one day we will end AIDS everywhere, for everyone, for good.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

elegant-weapons,-featuring-judas-priest-&-rainbow-members,-releases-debut-single
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Elegant Weapons, featuring Judas Priest & Rainbow members, releases debut single

Nuclear Blast The band Elegant Weapons, which features Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner and Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero, has a released a new song called "Blind Leading the Blind." The track marks the first single from the group, which also features Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer and Accept drummer Christopher Williams. You can listen to "Blind Leading the Blind" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on […]

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%