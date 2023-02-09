One dead, five injured after stolen vehicle collision causes building collapse

Piccell/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE) — At least one person is dead and five others have been injured after a driver in a stolen vehicle slammed into a building and caused it to collapse in an attempt to flee from police.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland, when Eastern District officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the E. North Avenue corridor of the city and attempted to investigate when the vehicle took off, according to Baltimore Police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge.

“The stolen vehicle struck another vehicle, and both vehicles collided with a building at the intersection of E. North Avenue and Wolfe Street, causing the building to collapse,” Eldridge said.

Baltimore firefighters and medics immediately responded to the scene and began their emergency rescue operations.

Authorities were able to pull a 54-year-old male pedestrian from among the rubble and building debris but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others — all occupants from the involved vehicles — were rescued and taken to local area hospitals, according to Eldridge.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigations Response Team along with the Crash Team responded and are investigating this incident, police said.

The investigation into the accident is open and ongoing.