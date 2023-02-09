AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

One dead, five injured after stolen vehicle collision causes building collapse

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Piccell/Getty Images

(BALTIMORE) — At least one person is dead and five others have been injured after a driver in a stolen vehicle slammed into a building and caused it to collapse in an attempt to flee from police.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland, when Eastern District officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the E. North Avenue corridor of the city and attempted to investigate when the vehicle took off, according to Baltimore Police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge.

“The stolen vehicle struck another vehicle, and both vehicles collided with a building at the intersection of E. North Avenue and Wolfe Street, causing the building to collapse,” Eldridge said.

Baltimore firefighters and medics immediately responded to the scene and began their emergency rescue operations.

Authorities were able to pull a 54-year-old male pedestrian from among the rubble and building debris but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others — all occupants from the involved vehicles — were rescued and taken to local area hospitals, according to Eldridge.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigations Response Team along with the Crash Team responded and are investigating this incident, police said.

The investigation into the accident is open and ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

exclusive:-wife-of-public-defender-who-died-at-mexico-resort-speaks-out
insert_link

National News

Exclusive: Wife of public defender who died at Mexico resort speaks out

(NEW YORK) -- The wife of a California public defender who died in Mexico last month is revealing new details deepening the mystery surrounding her husband’s death at a resort in Baja California. "He was my rock in this world," Kimberly Williams told ABC News Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman in an exclusive interview airing on Good Morning America Thursday. "We bought our dream home, planned to have children together." […]

todayFebruary 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%