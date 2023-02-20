AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

One killed, four injured in shooting at New Orleans parade before Mardi Gras

todayFebruary 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW ORLEANS) — A teenager was killed and four others were injured in a mass shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus Parade in New Orleans on Sunday night, police said.

The slain victim, an unidentified boy between 15 and 18 years old, died from his injuries at the hospital, New Orleans police said at a news conference Monday.

The other four victims have been released from the hospital, police said. They have been identified as a 4-year-old girl, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman.

A suspect, 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj, was arrested “moments after shots were fired” around 9:30 p.m., police said.

New Orleans resident Camryn Lafleur, 19, said she was watching the parade when “gunshots were fired across the street,” triggering panic and a stampede. She said she sought cover before retreating into a relative’s nearby house.

“I couldn’t see, but I was hearing them,” Lafleur told ABC News of the gunshots. “It was a continuous loud noise that kept going off. And when I saw people coming from the other side, running across the street, like, in front of the float to us and I saw their faces with pure horror, that’s when I realized something’s not right. This must be a shooting.”

“It didn’t used to be like this,” she added. “It didn’t used to be this dangerous in the city at all.”

Longtime resident Kristie Bowerman, 49, said Sunday night marked the third time she has witnessed a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade. She described the scene as “mass chaos.”

“The shots just rang out and then, instantly, people were just stampeding in all different directions,” Bowerman told ABC News. “People were being, you know, knocked out of their chairs onto the ground.”

Bowerman said she and her husband were watching the parade from a balcony and ducked for cover as the shots rang out, knowing that they needed to “get down and get as flat as possible and then get out of the way.” She said they tried to convince another couple, who believed the shots were just fireworks, to also take shelter, yelling at them: “No, those aren’t fireworks — those are gunshots! You need to get down!”

Bowerman recalled looking down at the aftermath to see “people sobbing everywhere.”

“Some people were injured,” she said. “I think a lot of people were in shock and I think a lot of people were scared.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

woman-caught-on-video-setting-fire-to-gay-pride-flag-outside-manhattan-restaurant
insert_link

National News

Woman caught on video setting fire to gay pride flag outside Manhattan restaurant

New York City police are searching for the woman seen on video setting fire to a gay pride flag in front of a Manhattan restaurant. -- Courtesy of NYPD (NEW YORK) -- New York City police are searching for the woman seen on video setting fire to a gay pride flag in front of a Manhattan restaurant. Just after 1:30 a.m. Monday, surveillance video showed a white SUV pull in […]

todayFebruary 20, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%