    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

    KERV 1230 AM

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Order of candidates for upcoming Kerrville City Council election announced

todayFebruary 28, 2023

A drawing was held at City Hall on February 24 to determine the order of names as they will appear on the ballot in the upcoming May 6 Kerrville City Council elections. Assistant Director of Public Works David Barrera drew the candidates’ names.

Kerrville City Secretary Shelley McElhannon announced the order of names on the election ballots will be as follows:

PLACE ONE: Roman Garcia / Layng Guerriero

PLACE TWO: Jeff Harris / Barbara Dewell Ferguson

Anyone wanting additional details regarding the city election can contact the city secretary’s office at (830) 258-1118.

Written by: Michelle Layton

