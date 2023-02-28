Order of candidates for upcoming Kerrville City Council election announced

Ohio train derailment: Buttigieg urges Norfolk Southern to join close call reporting system
(NEW YORK) -- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is calling on the rail operator at the center of a hazardous train derailment in Ohio to join a program that would allow its employees to voluntarily and confidentially report close calls. In letters sent Monday to Norfolk Southern Railway and other major U.S. freight rail companies, Buttigieg said he expects the industry to work in tandem with Congress and the […]