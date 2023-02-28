Order of candidates for upcoming Kerrville City Council election announced

AD

A drawing was held at City Hall on February 24 to determine the order of names as they will appear on the ballot in the upcoming May 6 Kerrville City Council elections. Assistant Director of Public Works David Barrera drew the candidates’ names.

Kerrville City Secretary Shelley McElhannon announced the order of names on the election ballots will be as follows:

PLACE ONE: Roman Garcia / Layng Guerriero

PLACE TWO: Jeff Harris / Barbara Dewell Ferguson

Anyone wanting additional details regarding the city election can contact the city secretary’s office at (830) 258-1118.

