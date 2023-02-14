AD
Original members of S Club 7 announce tour in honor of 25th anniversary

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Background
Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images For XIX Management

All the original members of S Club 7 are getting back together to launch an all-new tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

This means Tina BarrettPaul Cattermole, Jon LeeBradley McIntoshJo O’MearaHannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens will head out on the trek. The band famously broke up in 2003, and Rachel eventually launched a successful solo career in the United Kingdom.

This will mark the first time in close to a decade all the original members performed together. The band first reunited in 2014 for the BBC Children In Need appeal and later embarked on a tour in the U.K.

The “Never Had a Dream Come True” singers launched their official Instagram this week, sparking rumors from excited fans about what the septet had up their sleeves for their upcoming anniversary. They revealed the big news on BBC’s The One Show that they’ll hit the road in October for a nine-date tour across Ireland and Great Britain.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. GMT on Ticketmaster.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

