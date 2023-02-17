AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Over 150 guitars owned by Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green going up for auction

todayFebruary 17, 2023

Dave Benett/Getty Images

A huge auction of guitars once owned by original Fleetwood Mac member Peter Green is set to take place this summer. Guitarist reports The Peter Green Collection auction will happen through the auction house Bonhams from June 16 to 28, featuring over 150 electric and acoustic guitars once owned by the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“We hope that Peter’s guitars and other items included in the auction will be of great interest to his fans and find good homes,” says a rep from Green’s estate. The auction will also include “several important handwritten lyrics and some of his psychedelic sketches,” including a rare set of lyrics for Fleetwood Mac’s “Man of the World,” which Green wrote.

A full list of the guitars up for auction has yet to be announced, but some that have been confirmed include a 1999 Fender Custom Shop Stratocaster in sea foam green and a 1968 Gretsch White Falcon 6137. Some of the items are set to go on exhibit at the annual Guitar Show in Birmingham, England, happening February 25 to 28.

“Peter Green was one of the greatest guitarists,” said Bonhams’ director of popular culture department, Katherine Schofield. “Even when out of the limelight, the tributes paid to his playing throughout his lifetime continued to highlight his reputation and the esteem his fellow artists held him in. This sale is a celebration of his love for the guitar.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

