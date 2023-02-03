AD
Rev Rock Report

Ozzy Osbourne, Bonnie Raitt & more competing for multiple Grammy Awards Sunday

todayFebruary 3, 2023

The Grammys are finally happening Sunday in Los Angeles and several of your favorite artists are in the running this year.

Ozzy Osbourne is up for four awards for his recent album Patient Number 9, including Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for the title track. He’s also nominated for Best Metal Performance for “Degradation Rules.” The Best Rock Performance nomination also gives the late Jeff Beck a nomination, since he performed on the tune.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters‘ The Boy Named If will compete against Ozzy for Best Rock Album, while Bryan Adams will also compete against Ozzy but in the Best Rock Performance category for “So Happy It Hurts.”

Bonnie Raitt is up for four awards, including Song of the Year for “Just Like That,” which is her first nomination as a songwriter. The tune is also up for Best American Roots Song, while the album Just Like That… is nominated for Best Americana Album and “Made Up Mind” is nominated for Best Americana Performance.

Competing against Raitt for Best Americana Album is Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ Raise the Roof. The album’s track “High and Lonesome” is in the running for Best American Roots Song, while “Going Where the Lonely Go” is up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

