Rev Rock Report

Ozzy Osbourne stars in new PlayStation VR2 commercial

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Harry How/Getty Images

Following his appearance in a Super Bowl commercial, Ozzy Osbourne‘s now starring in another ad.

The Prince of Darkness shows up in a spot for the new PlayStation VR2 virtual reality system. The clip finds Ozzy putting on the VR2 headset for some virtual reality fun with the game Horizon Call of the Mountain.

As you might expect, there’s a lot of yelling and swearing as the 74-year-old metal legend tries to fight off the game’s enemies, which he refers to as “dino machines.” You can watch the ad streaming now on YouTube.

Ozzy previously entered the virtual reality world during last year’s Metaverse Music Festival.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Roger Waters defends David Gilmour’s solos after alleged “grubby” misquote

todayFebruary 21, 2023

