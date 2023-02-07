Pamela Anderson responded to Britney Spears’ shout-out with a “private letter”

A week after Britney Spears spoke highly of Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch star revealed she returned the sweet gesture with a “private letter.”

Speaking to ET Canada, Anderson seemingly appreciated Britney’s public show of support, which came after Netflix released her documentary Pamela, a Love Story. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the singer praised Pamela for reclaiming her narrative.

Instead of returning Britney’s gesture with an Instagram post of her own, the actress went to the post office.

“I wrote her a letter back and hopefully she’s received it by now … just a private letter,” she said.

In the deleted post, Britney applauded how Pamela’s sons — Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25 — continue to defend her. She also seemed to suggest she wished her family would do the same.

“Pamela game me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life,” Britney wrote in the deleted post.

Anderson empathized with the singer. “It’s hard when the people closest to you betray you or use you — you’re like a moneymaker,” she said. “It’s painful.'”