    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Party with Brian Kelley & Chase Rice ahead of the Super Bowl

todayFebruary 9, 2023

ABC

Old friends Brian Kelley and Chase Rice are getting together to throw a Super Bowl party like no other.

The co-writers of Florida Georgia Line‘s smash “Cruise” will play a Saturday show on the Sky Line Rooftop of Hotel Valley Ho, overlooking Camelback Mountain in downtown Scottsdale, Arizona. 

Look for special guests to join them, including former Miss Texas and Miss United States Whitney Miller

The gathering’s being put on by Brian and his wife, Brittney, as part of their Chill Cowboy Country Club. You can find more info online

Brian will be playing songs from his solo debut, Sunshine State of Mine, while Chase will do songs from I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, which drops Friday. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

