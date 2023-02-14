AD
Sports News

Patrick Mahomes talks ‘most nervous’ moment before clinching Super Bowl win

todayFebruary 14, 2023

ABC News

(ANAHEIM, Calif.) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with ABC News’ Good Morning America from the happiest place on Earth and described the final nail-biting minutes before a game-winning field goal that clinched Sunday night’s Super Bowl victory against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Oh man, dude, that’s like the most nervous feeling of all time. I mean, we have a great kicker. But in those moments, you just never know,” Mahomes told GMA from Disneyland, a post-Super Bowl winner’s tradition, where he is celebrating with his family.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl win in four years, beating the Eagles 38-35 in a comeback victory Sunday night in Glendale, Arizona.

“You’re just holding on for those eight seconds until the game’s over and then after that, it’s just celebration,” Mahomes, who also won his second Super Bowl MVP on Sunday, said. “And you just run, hug your teammates, hug your family members because all your hard work paid off.”

The 27-year-old father of two was immediately joined on the field by his wife Brittany Mahomes and their soon-to-be 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye.

The couple’s son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who was born last November, did not join the family for the on-field party, but is in attendance for the Disneyland celebrations.

Mahomes is the 13th quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl. His first Super Bowl win came in 2020 after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Sports News

