Paul Stanley weights in on Gene Simmons’ “rock is dead” comments

todayFebruary 27, 2023

Jake Nowakowski/Newspix via Getty Images

In 2014, KISS Gene Simmons first told Esquire magazine that rock was dead. But it seems his bandmate Paul Stanley doesn’t share his sentiment.

“It’s a great soundbite, but that’s about all it is,” Stanley tells the United Kingdom publication Louder in a new interview. “My son Evan is playing all around Los Angeles with a rock band that kicks a** and is getting great crowds, with beautiful models coming, and that’s proof to me that rock’s not dead.”

Stanley notes music tastes are always changing: “it ebbs and flows.”

“There’s a lot of rock music being made right now, and some of it may be too derivative to really stake a claim and take it to the next level, but it will happen, it will happen,” he shares. “But the next big rock band won’t be huge because it sounds like a band from the past, it will have its own voice.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

