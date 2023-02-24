Pearl Jam celebrating 25th anniversary of ‘Yield’ with spatial audio release, vinyl & more

Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment

Pearl Jam is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their fifth studio album, Yield, and they’ve got lots of treats for fans.

The celebrations kick off with the just-released new spatial audio mix of the album, produced and mixed by Josh Evans and Nick Rives, who have worked on Pearl Jam’s previous spatial audio releases.

That will be followed by a deluxe 25th anniversary 12-inch vinyl reissue of the album from Vinyl Me, Please and the band’s Ten Club. The anniversary edition marks the first time the album will be released on two LPs; it will come out on 180g translucent red and black hi-melt vinyl. It is also the first pressing to be done at VMP’s new audiophile-grade pressing plant in Denver, Colorado. Fans can preorder it at Vinyl Me, Please and the Pearl Jam website. The item is expected to ship this summer.

Plus, as previously reported, Pearl Jam is also releasing the live album Give Way on vinyl for the first time for Record Store Day on April 22. The 17-track set was originally recorded in 1998 in Australia during the Yield tour.

Originally released on February 3, 1998, Yield features such future Pearl Jam classics as “Given To Fly,” “Do The Evolution” and “Wishlist.” The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 Album chart and went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.