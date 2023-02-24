AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Pearl Jam celebrating 25th anniversary of ‘Yield’ with spatial audio release, vinyl & more

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment

Pearl Jam is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their fifth studio album, Yield, and they’ve got lots of treats for fans. 

The celebrations kick off with the just-released new spatial audio mix of the album, produced and mixed by Josh Evans and Nick Rives, who have worked on Pearl Jam’s previous spatial audio releases. 

That will be followed by a deluxe 25th anniversary 12-inch vinyl reissue of the album from Vinyl Me, Please and the band’s Ten Club. The anniversary edition marks the first time the album will be released on two LPs; it will come out on 180g translucent red and black hi-melt vinyl. It is also the first pressing to be done at VMP’s new audiophile-grade pressing plant in Denver, Colorado. Fans can preorder it at Vinyl Me, Please and the Pearl Jam website. The item is expected to ship this summer.

Plus, as previously reported, Pearl Jam is also releasing the live album Give Way on vinyl for the first time for Record Store Day on April 22. The 17-track set was originally recorded in 1998 in Australia during the Yield tour.

Originally released on February 3, 1998, Yield features such future Pearl Jam classics as “Given To Fly,” “Do The Evolution” and “Wishlist.” The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 Album chart and went on to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ashley-mcbryde-leaves-a-light-on-for-you-with-new-single
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Ashley McBryde leaves a light on for you with new single

ABC Ashley McBryde's new single is "Light On In The Kitchen," and it's a song that has deep, personal meaning for her. “When I tell someone there’s a ‘Light On In The Kitchen’ for them, to me it means you’re thinking of them, even if they’re not coming home that night,” she explains. “While writing this, we were all able to look back and remember the women in our lives who comforted […]

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%