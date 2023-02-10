Pearl Jam MoPop exhibit closing in April after five years

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PJ

An exhibit dedicated to Pearl Jam at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture is set to close in April after five years.

Pearl Jam: Home and Away The Exhibition features over 700 original Pearl Jam artifacts, including personal instruments, stage props and handwritten lyrics. It is described as a “one-of-a-kind time capsule of Seattle’s musical, arts, and cultural history.”

The exhibit is scheduled to close on April 23. MoPop is set to host a closing party for Pearl Jam fans on April 14. Details and ticket information will be announced soon.

Pearl Jam: Home and Away The Exhibition opened in August 2018 to coincide with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ two Home Shows, which took place August 8 and 10 at Safeco Field.