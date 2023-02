Pearl Jam is raffling off a signed poster to raise money for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

The poster is from Eddie Vedder and company’s 1996 concert in Istanbul and is autographed by each of the band’s five current members.

For more info, visit PearlJam.com.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6. Over 41,000 people have died.

Other bands lending their support to those affected include Metallica, who announced a $250,000 donation to relief efforts.