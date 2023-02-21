AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pentatonix announces North American dates for The World Tour

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Background
Courtesy Nation

Pentatonix doesn’t only come out at Christmas time. The Grammy-winning group received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Tuesday, and they also just announced dates for a North American summer tour.

The 24-city trek launches August 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, and is set to wrap up September 14 in Washington state. A presale starts Thursday, February 23, and the general on-sale date is Monday, February 27, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com. Visit PTXOfficial.com for more info about the presale and the tour.

Pentatonix, who are now the first a cappella group to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wrapped up their biggest Christmas tour ever in December. This spring and earlier in the summer, they’ll be touring in Asia, Australia and Europe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

