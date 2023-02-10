Pete Townshend teases new solo single

Police search for mother accused of abandoning two children for nearly two months
(ROMAN FOREST, TEXAS) -- A Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her two children for nearly two months late last year, according to police. Roman Forest, Texas, police said Thursday they have issued an arrest warrant for Raven Yates for two counts of abandoning/endangering a child without intent to return. The father of one of the children, a 12-year-old girl, reported to police on Nov. 14, 2022, that she had been […]