Rev Rock Report

Peter Gabriel releases new song, “The Court,” from upcoming album

todayFebruary 6, 2023

Background
Peter Gabriel Ltd/The Burning of Lifting the Curse, 2022, by Tim Shaw. Photography by Steve Tanner

Peter Gabriel has given fans another taste of his upcoming album, i/o, which is his first album of new songs in 20 years.

In connection with this weekend’s full moon, Gabriel released the track “The Court (Dark-Side remix),” which was recorded at Real World studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London. According to Gabriel, the song “was inspired by the work of NAMATI, whose mission is to provide people around the world access to justice they may not otherwise be able to afford.”

“I had this idea for ‘the court will rise’ chorus, so it became a free-form, impressionistic lyric that connected to justice, but there’s a sense of urgency there,” Gabriel shares. “A lot of life is a struggle between order and chaos and in some senses the justice or legal system is something that we impose to try and bring some element of order to the chaos.” He adds, “That’s often abused, it’s often unfair and discriminatory but at the same time it’s probably an essential part of a civilised society.”

i/o is expected to come out this year, but so far it doesn’t have a release date.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

