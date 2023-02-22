AD
Mike FM Music News

Pink opens up about struggling with the fear of being “a terrible mother”

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Pink revealed she once feared she’d be a terrible mom and opened up about how rewarding it’s been to have started a family.

“When I had kids, people said, ‘Your career’s going to be over. How are you going to tour?'” she recalled to People for their latest cover story.

The singer continued, “I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother… But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.”

Pink shares two children with husband Carey Hart: 11-year-old Willow and 6-year-old Jameson. She admits that balancing her work and family is hitting a few bumps now that her kids are getting older.

She revealed that her tour schedule conflicts with one of Willow’s productions and that led to “this really teary conversation about what I do and that it’s hard as a mom, and that’s why not a lot of moms do it.” 

“I want to be the best I can be at everything, and it’s never good enough; it’s f***ing impossible,” she added. “But I love being a mom, I love music, and I’m dumb lucky I get to do all of these things. I count my blessings every single day.”

In other Pink news, the singer announced she added seven more dates to her upcoming tour, with new shows added in San Francisco, Tacoma, Kansas City, Montreal, New York City and Orlando. The North American trek is in support of Pink’s newly released album, TRUSTFALL.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

