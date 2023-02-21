Pink says she’s teaching her 11-year-old daughter how to negotiate by having her work on tour

RCA

Pink is heading out on tour to support her new album TRUSTFALL, and she will have an extra pair of hands helping her this time around: her 11-year-old daughter, Willow.

“Willow has a job on tour,” Pink told Today. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

As for why she’s putting her kid to work, the singer says it’s to teach her how to negotiate and to understand her worth.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math,'” she explained.

Pink also opened up about her song “Turbulence,” which is on her new album. The song tackles mental health and takes inspiration from her daughter’s journey. She said a lyric in the song “almost made me cry.”

She also said her favorite line in the song is “Even you say you can’t, I will watch you dance through this turbulence.”

Pink knows people will resonate with the song for different reasons, but she explained, “I hate telling people what a song is about because it’s whatever it’s about for you. But for me, it’s just speaking to anxiety and walking my daughter through it and down that road.”

Pink’s North American tour kicks off October 12 in Sacramento, California, and wraps up November 18 in Orlando, Florida.