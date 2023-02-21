AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink says she’s teaching her 11-year-old daughter how to negotiate by having her work on tour

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
RCA

Pink is heading out on tour to support her new album TRUSTFALL, and she will have an extra pair of hands helping her this time around: her 11-year-old daughter, Willow.

“Willow has a job on tour,” Pink told Today. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

As for why she’s putting her kid to work, the singer says it’s to teach her how to negotiate and to understand her worth.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math,'” she explained.

Pink also opened up about her song “Turbulence,” which is on her new album. The song tackles mental health and takes inspiration from her daughter’s journey. She said a lyric in the song “almost made me cry.”

She also said her favorite line in the song is “Even you say you can’t, I will watch you dance through this turbulence.”

Pink knows people will resonate with the song for different reasons, but she explained, “I hate telling people what a song is about because it’s whatever it’s about for you. But for me, it’s just speaking to anxiety and walking my daughter through it and down that road.”

Pink’s North American tour kicks off October 12 in Sacramento, California, and wraps up November 18 in Orlando, Florida.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nashville-notes:-lauren-alaina-tours-with-pentatonix-+-lbt-celebrates-ronnie-milsap
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Lauren Alaina tours with Pentatonix + LBT celebrates Ronnie Milsap

Lauren Alaina will open the summer tour for pop/vocal group Pentatonix. The dates kick off August 9 in Jacksonville, Florida, and wrap September 16 in Puyallup, Washington. Little Big Town, Trace Adkins, Mark Wills and more will celebrate the 80th birthday of Ronnie Milsap with a special Opry show on Saturday, March 25.  "For What It's Worth" is the new single by BRELAND and newcomer Alana Springsteen. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%