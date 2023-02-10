AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Pink to celebrate ‘Trustfall’ release with NYC livestream

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
RCA

Pink is know for precariously dangling off of things, like the sides of buildings or the ceilings of concert venues around the world. Maybe that’s why she’s having her album release party at a place billed as “the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.”

The sky deck, Edge, is located in New York City and is 1,100 feet above the ground. It offers 360-degree views, as well as the ability to look 100 stories down from a glass floor. Pink’s new album is called Trustfall, but let’s hope she’s not planning to take it literally and perform some sort of choreographed dive off the thing.

Anyway, the party, to be held February 17 at 4 p.m. ET, will feature an acoustic performance by Pink, as well as a Q&A session with fans. She’ll be livestreaming the event on her official Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube accounts. 

On Twitter she wrote, “NYC I am SO excited to celebrate the release of my new album … next Friday [heart emoji] We’ll laugh, we’ll cry, we’ll do all the things!”

Trustfall, Pink’s first studio album since 2019, has already produced the hit “Never Gonna Not Dance Again.” It features guest appearances by country star Chris Stapleton, who will be singing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, and alt-rockers The Lumineers and First Aid Kit.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-music-friday:-taylor-swift,-beyonce,-lauren-spencer-smith,-madonna,-sophie-b.-hawkins-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Madonna, Sophie B. Hawkins and more

It's Friday! Let's see who's out with new tunes ... Taylor Swift gave fans an early Valentine's Day gift by releasing the Felix Jaehn remix of "Lavender Haze." So, if you've been wishing for a dance club version of this song, Taylor heard you loud and clear. Beyoncé is also giving fans an early V-Day gift in the form of a remix — she released a smooth new twist on her viral song "Cuff It […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%