Police continue search for 3 Detroit rappers who went missing after canceled event

Detroit Police Dept.

(DETROIT) — Detroit police are searching for three local rappers who went missing after they were expected to perform at an event almost two weeks ago.

Police are looking for leads in the search for 38-year-old Armani Kelly, 31-year-old Dante Wicker and 31-year-old Montoya Givens, saying their phone records are very concerning.

“We are very concerned because there has been no activity on any of their phones,” Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference.

Police obtained search warrants for the three men’s phone records and said the phones are not hitting any towers nor have their owners communicated with anyone. There also has not been any activity on their online accounts.

The three men were together for a rap event at Lounge 31 on Jan. 21, but that event was canceled at the last minute. Police said they are unaware if the three men left the local bar together. Police are unsure what happened from that point, but White said they know the three men were together at some point that evening.

White said police are looking at video in the area as they continue their investigation.

A representative for Lounge 31 could not confirm to ABC News if the three men arrived at the venue the day of the performance, but said they are cooperating with police.

The event was canceled due to an issue with the DJ about 30 minutes before it was scheduled to begin, the representative said.

Police were able to locate a vehicle that belonged to an acquaintance of Kelly, but White said there were no signs of the three men. Police are also looking into an individual who was in possession of the vehicle when they found it to see if they are connected to the disappearance, according to White.

Detroit police asked members of the public to come forward with any information they have about the men.

“The case is wide open and extremely active,” White said.