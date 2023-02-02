AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Queen’s Brian May feels “violated” after being hacked

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Brian May says he feels violated after hackers got into several of his accounts. The Queen guitarist took to Instagram to reveal that not only have his TikTok and Twitter accounts been hacked, his email account has been, as well.

“Basically, I wasted the whole day today trying to reclaim my stuff, without much success to be honest,” he shares in a video to his followers. “I spend my life trying to earn an honest living I suppose and trying to do some good in the world and bring some joy to people. But this guy just wants to spend his days making my life a misery. So I don’t really get it; I think it is kind of sad.”

May says he does have someone working on fixing the matter, but notes, “It has done a lot of damage to me, it also makes me feel really, I guess, violated. It’s a very uncomfortable feeling.”

And what’s worse, Brian says in the caption of the video the hacker has been “scamming kids with fraudulent offers of cheap laptops, pretending to be me.” He warns folks to be careful. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-basketball-falls-to-trinity-university-71-60
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Basketball Falls to Trinity University 71-60

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Basketball team lost their home conference game against Trinity University 71-60. The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the #1 nationally ranked Tigers from Trinity University. Schreiner was able to keep the top ranked Tigers in check for the first half of play as they trailed by just four points heading into halftime. However, a strong 3rd quarter by Trinity in which […]

todayFebruary 2, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%