Queen’s “We Will Rock You” crosses one billion Spotify streams

Queen Productions Ltd.

Queen has just landed a new Spotify milestone: The band’s classic track “We Will Rock You” has surpassed one billion streams on the streaming service.

“We Will Rock You,” written by guitarist Brian May, was featured on the band’s 1977 album, News of the World, and was released as a single on October 7 of that year. It went on to be certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA, and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2009.

The song isn’t the only Queen track to reach such a milestone on the streaming service: Back in December, “Bohemian Rhapsody” surpassed two billion steams on Spotify.

