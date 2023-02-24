AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Ransomware part of attack that compromised 2,000 LA student records, including COVID status, school district days

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(LOS ANGELES) — A ransomware attack and data leak in September 2022 compromised assessment records, driver’s license numbers, as well as Social Security numbers of approximately 2,000 students, including 60 who are currently enrolled, the Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed to ABC News Friday.

An investigation into the cyberattack, which took place Sept. 5, also found that positive COVID-19 test results were also part of the breach, LAUSD said.

Some of the records go back almost three decades, which results in further time-consuming analysis, according to the press release from Jack Kelanic, the senior administrator of IT infrastructure at LAUSD.

“This is an ongoing investigation in partnership with forensic and cybersecurity experts where arduous, painstaking efforts are taking place to comb through the data, review individual pieces, determine what information was accessed, locate the impacted individuals and notify them of resources to protect themselves,” Kelanic said.

“Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies. While the investigation continues, Los Angeles Unified has swiftly implemented a response protocol to mitigate Districtwide disruptions, including access to email, computer systems and applications,” LAUSD said in a separate press release at the time.

The “significant disruption” did not result in school closures. LAUSD established an independent IT task force composed of cybersecurity experts, tasking it with developing a set of recommendations and monthly status updates.

LAUSD later announced that a criminal organization released the illegally obtained data online.

The district said it has notified some individuals and vendors impacted by the attack and will continue to do so as they are determined. Further analysis of the attack is ongoing, according to LAUSD.

“Los Angeles Unified takes student, family and employee privacy very seriously and has been implementing enhanced protections and procedures to ensure our data security,” Kelanic said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

em-beihold-releases-new-single,-“roller-coasters-make-me-sad,”-inspired-by-“numb-little-bug”-success
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Em Beihold releases new single, “Roller Coasters Make Me Sad,” inspired by “Numb Little Bug” success

Moon Projects/Republic Records "Numb Little Bug" singer Em Beihold is back with a new single, which was, coincidentally, inspired by the huge success of "Numb Little Bug." The song's called "Roller Coasters Make Me Sad" and it, Em sings, "First they take you up the track/ Build you up then take it back/ Everybody else/ will laugh/ but Roller coasters make me sad/ Upside down, the cameras flash/ Messin’ up […]

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%