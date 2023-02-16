AD
Rev Rock Report

Record Store Day 2023 releases announced

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Record Store Day has announced the list of exclusive releases for its 2023 event, taking place in independent record stores on April 22. Here are some of the pieces that will be available:

The 2020 John Lennon compilation Gimme Some Truth is being released as a box set consisting of nine 10-inch vinyl EPs. Meanwhile, Paul McCartney is contributing a 50th anniversary reissue of the 1973 Wings album Red Rose Speedway, while fellow surviving Beatle Ringo Starr is putting out a reissue of his 1981 solo effort, Stop and Smell the Roses.

Keith Richards‘ long out-of-print Vintage Vinos collaboration will be out as a two-LP set, while The Rolling Stones‘ 1968 classic Beggars Banquet is being reissued on vinyl with its original artwork.

Stevie Nicks‘ Bella Donna Live 1981, capturing a 1981 live show supporting the Fleetwood Mac star’s first solo album, is making its vinyl debut. Fleetwood Mac’s early single “Albatross” is also getting a vinyl reissue.

And U2 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album War with a 12-inch EP featuring remixed versions of “Two Hearts Beat As One” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” as well as two versions of the same songs from their upcoming Songs of Surrender album, which drops March 17. The EP will be released on 180g white vinyl.

RSD 2023 will also feature exclusive releases from Duran Duran, The Allman Brothers Band, David Byrne, The Cranberries, The Cure, The Doors, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Jerry Garcia Band, The Grateful Dead, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Billy Joel, Elton John, Todd Rundgren, T. Rex, Van Halen, Yes and Warren Zevon.

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

AD

