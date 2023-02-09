Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith joins AC/DC cover band at Australian bar

ABC Audio

Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining stadiums during their current tour of Australia, but drummer Chad Smith took a brief detour to play a much, much smaller venue.

In between shows, Smith showed up at Australia’s Cherry Bar to play with a local AC/DC cover band. According to a Facebook post by the Cherry, only 17 people were in the bar to see the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer play.

The Cherry seems to be the go-to place Down Under for big name rockers to stop by. Others who’ve made surprise appearances at the bar include Axl Rose and Arctic Monkeys.

RHCP’s Australian tour, which also features Post Malone on the bill, will wrap up Sunday. They’ll launch a U.S. tour in April.