Report: Britney Spears’ inner circle “concerned” for her, had planned an intervention

Britney Spears‘ inner circle is growing concerned about the singer’s behavior and had planned to stage an intervention.

People reports the intervention fell apart last minute when the pop star became suspicious. Although the plans fell through, sources claiming to be close to Britney say she met with a doctor on Wednesday and that it went well. At this time, it is not known what steps Britney will take following the alleged meeting.

Sources close to the singer told the outlet, “Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned … She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.”

Another source described Britney’s situation as “very difficult” and said it is “absolutely chaotic” behind the scenes. “Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn’t be easy,” they said. “She’s been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative.”

As for Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, the insiders say he is “being as supportive as possible.”

TMZ was first to report news of the planned intervention.

Last month, fans called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to ask deputies to perform a welfare check on the singer after she deactivated her Instagram, which she’s done several times. Authorities reportedly made contact with Britney and determined she was not in any danger.

Last November marked a year since Britney’s conservatorship was terminated. She had been placed under the care of her father, Jamie Spears, following her 2008 mental health crisis.

Since her conservatorship was terminated, Britney has regularly spoken out about the anger she feels toward her family and has made several serious allegations against them.