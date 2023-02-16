AD
Report: Camila Cabello breaks up with alleged boyfriend Austin Kevitch

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Stewart Cook/CBS

It’s not like she ever openly talked about it, but Camila Cabello has reportedly broken up with a guy she’s rumored to have been dating since last summer.

E! News reports that after eight months, Camila has split with Austin Kevitch, the CEO of a dating app called Lox Club. The proof of this, according to E!, is a newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers says, “Austin is single again.”

Camila and Austin were first seen together in LA in June, and then in August, they were seen walking hand in hand — and kissing — in Santa Monica. They were most recently spotted having dinner in Santa Monica in November.

Before dating Austin, Camila dated Shawn Mendes for more than two years. The two split in November of 2021.

Earlier this month, Camila turned heads by wearing a bra top to the Grammys, where she was a nominee for her hit “Bam Bam,” with Ed Sheeran.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

