AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Report: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox “haven’t officially called off the engagement”

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly still technically together amid rumors of a breakup.

People cites a source claiming that the “Bloody Valentine” rocker and the Jennifer’s Body actor “haven’t officially called off the engagement,” but added that Fox “took her ring off.”

“They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time,” the source reports, adding that the couple “had a fight over the weekend,” which left Fox “very upset.” The source also claims that Fox “won’t speak” to Kelly.

Kelly and Fox’s reps did not respond to People‘s request for comment.

Kelly and Fox began dating after working on the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass together. They confirmed their relationship after Fox starred in the 2020 video for Kelly’s song “Bloody Valentine” and got engaged in January 2022. Reports that the pair had called it quits began last weekend when Fox removed photos of her and Kelly from her Instagram account, which she later deactivated.

Amid their relationship, Kelly and Fox have made unusual headlines, including for claiming to drink each other’s blood and that Fox’s engagement ring — presumably the one she’s reportedly now taken off — had a band of thorns that makes it painful to remove.

Kelly and Fox celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement in January and attended the Grammys together earlier this month.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

adele-appears-to-shush-stadium-ahead-of-rihanna’s-halftime-performance,-becomes-a-meme
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Adele appears to shush stadium ahead of Rihanna’s halftime performance, becomes a meme

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images Adele has become a meme after she appeared to shush Arizona's State Farm Stadium ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance. Adele previously made it known she was going to the big game just to see the "Diamonds" singer — and nothing else. That's according to a video taken during her Las Vegas residency a week ago and shared on the Adele Global Twitter page.  Her official Twitter hub […]

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%