AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Report: Post Malone healthy and happy after fans raise concerns about dramatic weight loss

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Chris Putnam/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Fans of Post Malone raised concerns over his health after the singer looked noticeably thinner on a recent tour stop in Australia.

TMZ spoke to sources reportedly close to Post about his rapid weight loss, to which they attributed several factors — none of which are addiction or illness.

The sources say Post had bulked up for a movie role, and is now shedding the weight via a strict diet and workout regimen. The insiders add the “Circles” singer has been touring since September and note his 90-minute sets are also affecting his weight loss.

The singer’s father, Rich Post, has also reportedly responded to concerned fans. According to a fan account run by Post’s Brazilian supporters, the singer’s father commented on a video speculating on the weight loss.

Post’s father wrote, according to a screenshot, “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”

The singer has yet to address his weight loss to fans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nwca-ranks-austin-cooley-13th-in-the-nation
insert_link

Sports News

NWCA Ranks Austin Cooley 13th in the Nation

KERRVILLE, TX: In the latest NWCA Division III Men's Coaches Rankings, Austin Cooley of Schreiner Men's Wrestling received a ranking of #13 in the nation among all wrestlers in the 197 weight class. Cooley has seen a very strong start to his freshman season in which he most recently took home first place in his weight class (197) at the Citrus Invitational in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. With this national ranking being […]

todayFebruary 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%