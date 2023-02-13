Rihanna performs greatest hits during Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

All of the lights and eyes were on Rihanna as she took over the field for the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

The Barbadian singer descended on a platform from the air as she kicked off the 13-minute set with her hit “B**** Better Have My Money.” From there she sang “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town,” and “Umbrella” before closing out with “Diamonds” as the crowd’s flashlights twinkled in the background.

In addition to the rundown of her greatest hits, Rihanna used this opportunity to reveal her pregnancy. Wearing an all red ensemble that included a halfway zipped jumpsuit, the Fenty Beauty founder had her growing baby bump on full display.

Her rep later confirmed the news that Rihanna, who already shares nine-month-old son with rapper ASAP Rocky, is indeed expecting her second child.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance marked Rihanna’s first public performance since 2018 and also made her the first pregnant woman to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.