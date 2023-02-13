AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rihanna performs greatest hits during Super Bowl 2023 halftime show

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

All of the lights and eyes were on Rihanna as she took over the field for the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show. 

The Barbadian singer descended on a platform from the air as she kicked off the 13-minute set with her hit “B**** Better Have My Money.” From there she sang “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town,” and “Umbrella” before closing out with “Diamonds” as the crowd’s flashlights twinkled in the background.

In addition to the rundown of her greatest hits, Rihanna used this opportunity to reveal her pregnancy. Wearing an all red ensemble that included a halfway zipped jumpsuit, the Fenty Beauty founder had her growing baby bump on full display.

Her rep later confirmed the news that Rihanna, who already shares nine-month-old son with rapper ASAP Rocky, is indeed expecting her second child.

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance marked Rihanna’s first public performance since 2018 and also made her the first pregnant woman to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

rihanna-shares-what-she-thinks-falling-in-love-smells-like
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Rihanna shares what she thinks falling in love smells like

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation With the Super Bowl halftime show in the rear-view mirror, it's full speed ahead for Valentine's Day on Tuesday. Rihanna, who recently released her Fenty Eau de Parfum, has a few thoughts on the scent of love. Speaking with Byrdie, the hitmaker described what she thinks falling in love smells like. "You can fall in love with a place, with a person, with a moment. It’s warm, […]

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%