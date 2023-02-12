AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rihanna reveals second pregnancy during Super Bowl halftime performance

todayFebruary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna‘s halftime performance at the Super Bowl Sunday night was even more exciting than fans imagined — because she took the opportunity to reveal her pregnancy.

During her performance, Rihanna, 34, displayed what appeared to be a baby bump, leaving the zipper of her red jumpsuit down to unveil her belly beneath her red bodysuit.  Her rep later confirmed that the singer is indeed expecting her second child.

Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a boy, in May of 2022.  She later said one reason why she wanted to do the halftime show was because “when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything.”

She added, “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-mexico-state-men’s-basketball-program-suspended-after-alleged-hazing-incident
insert_link

Sports News

New Mexico State men’s basketball program suspended after alleged hazing incident

(LAS CRUCES, N.M.) -- The New Mexico State University men's basketball program has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation into alleged hazing incidents the school's chancellor said left him "heartbroken and sickened." The allegations surfaced Friday as the men's basketball team was in Southern California preparing for a game against California Baptist University in Riverside, Dan E. Arvizu, chancellor of New Mexico State University said in a statement Saturday night. […]

todayFebruary 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%