    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Rihanna shares what she thinks falling in love smells like

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

With the Super Bowl halftime show in the rear-view mirror, it’s full speed ahead for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday. Rihanna, who recently released her Fenty Eau de Parfum, has a few thoughts on the scent of love.

Speaking with Byrdie, the hitmaker described what she thinks falling in love smells like. “You can fall in love with a place, with a person, with a moment. It’s warm, it’s comforting, it’s uplifting,” she said. “I don’t think it can be defined by one specific scent.”

Speaking of love, Rihanna spoke fondly of her parents — ﻿Ronald Fenty ﻿﻿and ﻿Monica Braithwaite — and described how their smell brings her comfort while also reminding her of her childhood.

“I promise you, my mother had a natural scent that was so lit; it was everything to me. It was so comforting. And it wasn’t anything that she put on — it was just her,” the singer described. “I remember I would just lay in her arms and smell her.”

Rihanna continued, “Her natural scent was very comforting. The memory of that time in her arms as a kid, it continues to bring me comfort. I’ll never forget that.” She also added, “That’s one of the things I remember about my first experience with scent and my childhood.”

She then described her father’s unique smell and how it triggers distinct memories from when she was a kid. “I remember his beard was always a mix of his cologne and his favorite drink. I remember the scents of the beaches in Barbados — a mix of saltwater and fruits like coconut and Bajan cherry,” she detailed.

“It’s amazing how you hold onto memories for life through scent, no matter how many years go by or how many miles you travel,” she said.

Rihanna’s perfume can be purchased at Sephora.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

