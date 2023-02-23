AD
Rihanna to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Of the two pop superstars who are nominated for Best Original Song Oscars this year, one has been confirmed to perform on the awards show telecast.

Rihanna, who’s expecting her second child, will sing her nominated song “Lift Me Up,” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, at the 95th Academy Awards, airing March 12 on ABC. Rihanna co-wrote the song with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, among others. She didn’t sing that song as part of her Super Bowl halftime show.

This is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination; she’s won nine Grammys.

Lady Gaga is also nominated for Best Original Song for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. She’s already won one Best Original Song trophy for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. We’ll find out in the coming weeks if she’ll perform on the show as well.

The rest of the nominees in the category are “Applause,” written by Diane Warren for the film Tell It Like a Woman; Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR;  and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, written by David ByrneMitski and Son Lux.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

