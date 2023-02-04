AD
Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr & Paul McCartney dance together at Los Angeles bash

todayFebruary 4, 2023

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

There was a Beatles reunion in Los Angeles this week. Ringo Starr shared video of him dancing with his bandmate Paul McCartney at a party thrown by McCartney’s daughter Stella McCartney

“Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party,” Ringo wrote on Twitter next to a clip of him and McCartney dancing to the ’70s disco hit “Young Hearts Run Free” by Candi Staton. “What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love.”

According to TheNewsMarket, the bash, which took place at Henson Recording Studios, celebrated Stella’s 18-year partnership with Adidas. The party also showed off the Spring Summer 23 Adidas by Stella McCartney collection.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

